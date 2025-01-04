KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Johor state government has urged that those responsible for Malaysia’s loss of Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca) to Singapore be held accountable.

In a statement today, Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi criticised the federal government’s decision in 2018 to withdraw its application for a review of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling.

He described it as a deliberate act made “without reasonable grounds,” contrary to historical facts and legal advice.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on December 5, 2024 regarding the handling of the Batu Puteh sovereignty case, including Middle Rocks and South Ledge, revealed that the federal government withdrew the application for a review and interpretation of the ICJ decision on 23 May 2018,” he said in the statement.

“This was done despite new evidence strengthening Malaysia’s claim and countering the ICJ’s 2008 judgement, which favoured Singapore.”

The RCI on the Handling of Matters Related to the Sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge had earlier recommended criminal investigations against individuals implicated in the case.

Onn Hafiz condemned the decision not to pursue Malaysia’s claim, calling it a “dark chapter in the history of Malaysia and Johor” that squandered a critical opportunity to reclaim territory once under the Johor Sultanate.

He also warned against any attempts to manipulate the issue, which could undermine the state and the nation’s sovereignty.

“The Johor government and the people of Johor express deep sorrow over this betrayal,” he said.

“Those responsible must face legal consequences for their actions. Johor will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the state’s or nation’s sovereignty and harmony.”