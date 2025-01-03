SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — Police believe that the four individuals who died after attending a concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya had consumed ecstasy pills obtained or purchased inside the venue.

Bernama quoted Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan saying investigations are ongoing to determine how the drugs were brought into the premises despite the presence of the police’s K9 Unit at all entry points.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that some individuals purchased the drugs inside the venue during the concert for RM50 per pill, while others bought them outside.

“It was also found that certain individuals were selling ecstasy pills inside the concert, and police are investigating those involved in the sales,” he said during a press conference here.

He added that besides ecstasy, investigations indicated that the individuals had also consumed alcoholic beverages during the concert.

On the issue of security measures by police officers stationed at the concert venue, Hussein clarified that police were tasked only with monitoring and maintaining order outside the premises.

“Security for visitors inside the venue or building was the responsibility of the organisers, who reportedly engaged auxiliary police for that purpose,” he said.

Yesterday, Hussein stated that police’s initial findings suggested that the four victims who died after attending the New Year’s Eve concert were suspected of consuming ecstasy.

The organisers later issued a statement claiming they had implemented various security measures, including deploying over 100 police officers, placing trained security personnel, and using K9 units at all entry points, while pledging full cooperation with the police investigation.

Earlier reports stated that the victims — two men and two women, aged between 20 and 40 — died after attending the New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway.

Police confirmed no external injuries were found during preliminary examinations.



