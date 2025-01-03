KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) will reassess the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning security at mosques, following an incident where a mentally ill man trespassed and disturbed the congregation at the At-Taqwa Mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), on New Year’s Day.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said JAWI has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation, as the mosque falls under the department’s supervision.

“I have directed the new JAWI director Hanifuddin Roslan to carry out a detailed inquiry, including re-evaluating the safety protocols that need to be addressed,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) International University College Academic Complex, earlier today.

Yesterday, Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, in a statement, confirmed that the non-Muslim man involved in the mosque incident had been diagnosed with mental illness since April 2022.

It is understood that the man caused a disturbance at the mosque by damaging its television, before rushing to the front row of the main prayer hall, further escalating the commotion.

Meanwhile, regarding the decision by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) to declare the teachings of the Ahmadi Cult of Peace and Light, as well as the teachings of Mhd Mohib Khouli Nazem, as deviant, Mohd Na’im emphasised the importance of respecting the decision.

“MKI is the highest authority in this matter, composed of certified state muftis with extensive expertise in matters of aqidah,” he said.

On Dec 31, MKI chairman Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut, in statements posted on the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) Facebook page, declared the teachings of The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, as well as those of Mhd Mohib Khouli Nazem, to be deviant, misguided, and contradictory to the principles of Islam and Syariah law.

Meanwhile, Hanifuddin, in a statement, said that JAWI, through the Mosque Management Division, has instructed the At-Taqwa Mosque to strengthen security measures in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He also expressed regret over the aggressive behaviour of a congregant toward the trespassing individual, emphasising that such actions are not in accordance with Islamic teachings on handling such matters.

“JAWI would like to extend its gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police for their prompt response in arresting the individual,” he added.