KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 – Post-mortems conducted on four cat carcasses found at University of Malaya (UM) in recent weeks revealed no signs of foul play, police announced today.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the Veterinary Services Department conducted the examinations and confirmed the findings for the carcasses discovered on December 17, 20, and 25.

“The department confirmed that the first two carcasses found on December 17 bore animal bite marks.

“For the other two, examination found that they suffered from severe chest injuries that caused blood loss, leading to circulatory system failure,” Azry said as quoted by New Straits Times.

He explained that uneven lacerations on one carcass and rib injuries on another were not caused by sharp objects but appeared to result from natural causes or accidents.

“The carcass discovered on December 20 had uneven lacerations on three of its legs, which was not caused by any sharp object,” he reportedly said.

“The carcass discovered on Dec 25 had injuries to its left ribs, and tears to the heart, which were believed to be caused by broken ribs. The carcass also had three varying lacerations to the stomach.”

Police have recorded statements from 11 individuals, including lecturers, students, auxiliary police, animal activists, and veterinarians, as part of their investigations.

Azry confirmed that a fifth carcass discovered on January 2 is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which deals with acts of mischief involving animals.

He urged the public to refrain from speculating about the cases, warning that unnecessary alarm could undermine ongoing investigations.



