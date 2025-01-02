GEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 — Infrastructure works on Penang’s Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project could be implemented together with the Penang International Airport (PIA) expansion project to reduce inconvenience to the public, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the latest update he received was that both project owners were discussing this possibility.

“The construction of the LRT alignment can happen at the same time as the PIA expansion so that they can save time and reduce the inconvenience,” he told reporters in a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

Chow said an LRT station will be built about 200 metre from the PIA.

“It will be located between Mitsui and the PIA carpark but it will be nearer to the airport side,” he said, referring to a proposed Mitsui Outlet Mall that is expected to be built next to the airport.

He stressed that both projects are under the federal government’s purview, in which the Mutiara Line LRT project owner is MRT Corporation while PIA expansion is being implemented by Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

Chow said the state has limited authority in the matter as a result.

The first segment of civil and structural works on the Mutiara Line LRT project is expected to kick off soon.

He said SRS Consortium was invited as the selected tenderer for a component of the project.

Chow said SRS Consortium is the contractor for the civil and structural works for the first component of the first segment for the project from Silicon Island to Komtar.

An open tender is also being called to appoint a turnkey contractor for the engineering, procurement, design, construction, testing and commissioning and maintenance of railway system for the Mutiara Line LRT project.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of interest and letters by contractors interested in the project so now that the tender is out today, they can submit their applications through that tender,” he said.

Chow said the state government has held meetings with MRT Corporation and the Transport Ministry over the last several months to look into details of the project such as the depots, land acquisitions and stations.

“The state is working together with the federal government and hope that the collaboration will result in smooth implementation,” he said.

As for land acquisition related to the Mutiara Line LRT project, Chow said the matter has been settled.

“There were no issues with regards to the land acquisitions,” he said.

He said he will be meeting with the Transport Ministry tomorrow and he will be meeting with the procurement committee in Putrajaya next week to discuss the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Mutiara Line LRT project is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on January 11.