GEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) monopole transmission tower project started operating here on December 22, said state exco member Zairil Khir Johari

He said the RM500 million project is fully complete and functional.

“When the project was being built, the state government has asked that maybe TNB could put some lighting on the towers as an attraction,” he said in a press conference at Komtar today.

He said the towers are illuminated between 7pm and 4am daily now.

“There were no discussions on the colours or the lights but I was informed that there were 200 different colour palettes and the colours will be chosen according to different themes,” he said.

The lighting up of the towers were held at midnight on New Year’s Day and a combination of blue, yellow and white lights were used to represent Penang’s flag colours.

The project, which was launched in late 2022, is an 8.5-kilometre overhead transmission line that runs parallel to the iconic Penang Bridge.

The monopole transmission towers will be transmitting 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Penang.

There are a total 31 monopoles and six of them featured the unique betel nut style design.

Touted as an engineering marvel, the monopole transmission towers are believed to be the second of its kind in Malaysia after Melaka.