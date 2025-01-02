PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is offering a 50 per cent discount on compound payments for its summonses from tomorrow until June 30 this year.

However, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said only three types of summonses are eligible for the RM150 flat rate payment.

“Typically, the compound rate is RM300, but we are introducing this special compound rate starting tomorrow, for a duration of six months to encourage the settlement of outstanding compounds,” he said in a press conference here.

The three offences are:

AwAS Summons (Summons 53A) – Issued for speeding violations or running red lights captured under the AwAS camera system. Notice 114 – Interview Notice Notice 115 – Sticker Summons Notice by JPJ

Loke said there are currently two million outstanding AwAS summonses going back to 2018.

“To address this, we are providing this special compound rate for six months to enable those with unpaid summonses to settle them promptly.

“Failure to settle these outstanding summonses will result in restrictions, such as being unable to renew their driving licences or vehicle licences. This special rate aims to assist individuals in resolving their overdue summonses,” he said.

Payment methods available to the public include JPJ counters, the Public Portal, JPJ KIOSKs, JPJ Mobile Counters, and the MyJPJ application.

However, no special compound payment offers are available through the MyEG platform.

Additionally, no Demerit Points will be accumulated from January 3, 2025, to June 30, 2025, as the Enforcement Division will use this period to review the implementation method for the demerit point system.