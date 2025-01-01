SIBU, Jan 1 — A manager in his 50s here lost RM240,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scam offering quick profits.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the victim was contacted by the suspect through a social media application in early November last year.

After getting acquainted, Mancha said the suspect invited the victim to join an investment scheme which promised substantial profits with immediate returns through an application.

“The victim made several transactions into a bank account provided by the suspect, totalling approximately RM240,000,” he said in a statement.

He added that the victim realised he had been scammed when the suspect could no longer be contacted after the transactions were made.

Mancha advised the public to not easily trust investment schemes offered on social media platforms, especially those that offer high profits with immediate returns. — The Borneo Post





