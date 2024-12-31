KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed today that just two Malaysian nationals were involved in a bus accident near Lake Åsvatnet, Norway, on December 26 — and they are safe and in good health.

In a statement, the ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm successfully established contact with the individuals, who sustained only minor injuries.

“The Ministry would also like to clarify that initial reports indicating the involvement of four Malaysians in the accident were due to a misunderstanding, as two other Malaysian nationals staying at the same hotel were not part of the incident,” it said.

It said Norwegian authorities have categorised the duo’s cases as “non-injury,” allowing them to continue their journey in Norway without further issues.

The ministry expressed gratitude to Norwegian authorities for their prompt assistance to the Malaysian passengers, acknowledging their swift action in ensuring their safety and well-being.

Last week, a bus carrying several foreign tourists went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four.

Passengers from eight countries were on board: China, France, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore and South Sudan.

