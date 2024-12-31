KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Homeowners affected by the weekend flash flood in Taman Seri Alam, Bandar Saujana Utama in Sungai Buloh are demanding RM10,000 each in compensation from the developer responsible for the area’s water retention pond.

The flood occurred on the evening of December 29, marking the second time the bund for the pond collapsed, and the residents are frustrated with the developer’s response, The Star reported today.

“The bund broke at the same place, and the flash flood was far more severe, affecting about 200 houses, of which 100 suffered significant damages,” Paya Jaras assemblyman Datuk Ab Halim Tamuri was quoted as saying.

While the developer had previously offered RM1,000 compensation per household following the first bund collapse in 2015, homeowners are now demanding a much higher payout due to the extensive damages this time.

In addition to the structural damage to homes, vehicles were also affected by the flood, leading to further anger among the residents, who are dissatisfied with the quality of past repairs.

“The residents are upset over the quality of repair works and want the developer to compensate them for their losses,” Ab Halim was quoted as saying.

He added that they expect a more substantial response this time.

He also said the developer has agreed to repair the bund again, ensuring it will be of better quality, with work expected to be completed within a month.

Kuala Selangor Municipal Council member Maisarah Ismail also noted the current upset the residents were feeling over the incident, even though they did not have to evacuated, The Star reported in the same news article.

“The water rose to knee high for about an hour and receded quickly,” she was quoted as saying.

“They are very angry over the matter because the bund broke in the same area,” she added.