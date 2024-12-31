SEREMBAN, Dec 31 — A 19-day-old baby boy has died while his nine-month-old sister is in a coma after being involved in a crash at 7.50 am at Kilometre 3.8 Jalan Kampung Batu-Inas, Rembau near here yesterday.

Rembau district deputy police chief DSP Azmi Ali said Muhammad Aryan Qhalish Muhammad Adzril, who was the front passenger, died after seven hours at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital due to bleeding in the brain, while his sister Putri Eshal, who was seated in the back, was still in coma due to bleeding in the brain and receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“Based on investigations, their mother, 39, was on her way with (her five children), the victims (baby boy and baby sister), a pair of twins, 10, and their eldest sister, 11, from Jalan Inas to Kampung Batu Rembau.

“The car driven by the mother lost control and skidded to the right shoulder of the road, which was at a corner and a slope,” he said in a statement here last night.

The mother suffered injuries to her left shoulder while all her children who were injured were rushed to the Rembau Hospital for treatment.

Azmi added that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama