KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman has issued a stern warning to staff involved in misconduct, stressing that they will not be shielded from internal disciplinary actions.

His remarks follow a surprise inspection by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) at Puspakom’s Wangsa Maju branch yesterday, where a vehicle deemed unsafe was found to have passed the inspection.

“To ensure the integrity of Puspakom inspections, the company will not hesitate to take appropriate action against the involved staff as provided under the terms and conditions of their employment contracts, including suspension or dismissal,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by news portal Sinar Daily today.

He also confirmed that two Puspakom staff members from the branch have been called by JPJ for questioning today, as part of the investigation into the incident.

He assured the public that Puspakom would take the necessary actions against any involved staff, which could include suspension or dismissal, depending on the findings.

The JPJ’s inspection, dubbed Op Mengejut Puspakom, was carried out nationwide on December 30, without prior notice to Puspakom, as directed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

During the operation at Wangsa Maju, JPJ’s team of 350 officers inspected 115 vehicles, issued 69 summonses, took action against 29 vehicles, and seized seven vehicles, including two lorries.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan revealed that several violations were discovered, including lorries operating with unsafe and worn-out retreaded tyres, posing a serious safety risk, national news agency Bernama reported yesterday.

Puspakom has pledged full cooperation with the authorities and urged the public to report any misconduct at their centres via the hotline at 1-800-88-2005 or email [email protected].



