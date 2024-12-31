KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver his New Year Message which can be followed through all local media channels and social media platforms at 9pm tonight.

“God willing, tomorrow will deliver a New Year’s Message for us to highlight our efforts and achievements throughout the year, as well as to lay out the country’s goals and directions for 2025.

“Hopefully the efforts and services planned will continue to bestow blessings on the people and the country,” he said in a Facebook post last night. — Bernama