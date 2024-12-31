KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — If you’re planning to take an ETS, KTM Intercity or KTM Komuter train soon, take note that KTMB (Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad) is going 100 per cent cashless starting January 1, 2025.

Supporting the government’s call to accept multiple card payment options, KTMB has deployed card terminals at its stations which accepts not only MyDebit cards but also credit/debit cards. This include mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

The decision to go fully cashless for ticketing was announced on November 1, 2024. According to the rail operator, the transition aims to improve efficiency and competitiveness in line with the Government’s aspiration towards digitalisation that focuses on inclusivity, security and transparency.

According to KTMB, 82 per cent of passengers are already using online payments for their ETS and Shuttle Tebrau service via its mobile app. Meanwhile, 71 per cent have gone cashless for KTM Komuter service in the Klang Valley and Northern region. As of November 2024, KTMB has acquired over 3 million account registrations for ETS, KTM Intercity, Shuttle Tebrau and KTM Komuter ticket purchases.

The cashless payment initiative is implemented throughout the Klang Valley, Northern, Southern and East Coast regions.

How do you buy tickets for KTMB trains?

There are several options to purchase KTMB train tickets. On their own platform, you can purchase tickets via the KTMB Mobile app which is available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery. Alternatively, you can also purchase tickets from KTMB’s official portal.

For onsite purchase at the station, you can purchase your train tickets from the self-service kiosk. The kiosk accepts multiple payment options such as Visa/Mastercard payment cards and eWallets such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost and DuitNow.

Ticket purchase is also available over the counter and they accept MyDebit, Visa/Mastercard, KTM Wallet and Komuter Link (For KTM Komuter only).

There are several options to purchase KTMB train tickets. — SoyaCincau pic

Open Payment System for KTMB ticketing

If you don’t want to install additional apps or queue up at a kiosk, you can tap in and out with your payment card or smartphone at the automated control gate (ACG).

KTMB has implemented an open payment system which lets you tap using your MyDebit, Visa and Mastercard, as well as mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Komuter Link Card and KTM Wallet is also accepted but take note that KTM Wallet QR payment is only for KTM Komuter service only.

To encourage MyDebit card usage, KTMB and Paynet are currently offering a 10 per cent discount promo for KTM Komuter Utara (Northern Sector). From December 16, 2024 to January 31, 2025, MyDebit Card holders can enjoy a 10 per cent discount for full fare Adult ticket on KTM Komuter Utara service, while quota is available. Take note that a temporary pre-authorisation amount of RM30 is required on your debit card and users must ensure sufficient funds before tapping in. — SoyaCincau