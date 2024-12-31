KOTA BARU, Dec 31 — The Kelantan police have confirmed that a man with disabilities died in the Pengkalan Chepa police station lockup at 7.40 am yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the man was confirmed dead by a Pengkalan Chepa health clinic medical assistant.

“The man was arrested at 12.30 pm, Dec 26 and was investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“At 9.14 am, Dec 27, he was taken to the Kota Bharu Court for remand application and was remanded for four days from Dec 27 till today,” he said in a statement yesterday.

At 7 am today, the police personnel on duty at the Pengkalan Chepa police station lockup found the man unconscious and was confirmed dead at 7.40 am, he said.

He added that the case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody and classified as sudden death.

“Further investigation is being continued until we receive the post mortem report. The public is advised not to speculate on this case while investigations are ongoing,” he said. — Bernama