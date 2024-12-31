PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024 (Act 861) and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Regulations 2024 come into force tomorrow.

The Energy Commission (EC), in a statement today, said that the enforcement of the law and regulations is an important milestone towards realising the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and making Malaysia a more energy-sustainable country.

“Act 861 is applicable in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan and has been gazetted on 26 Nov 26, 2024.

“This act will be implemented under the supervision of ST as an enforcement agency that aims to further increase energy efficiency and conservation,” read the statement.

Act 861 consists of 10 main sections which include the obligations of energy users and is extended to the regulation of energy-using products (EUP).

The main points outlined in the Act include the obligation of energy users with energy usage equal to or exceeding the threshold of 21,600 GJ per year to appoint a registered energy manager, develop and implement an energy management system, prepare an energy efficiency report, and conduct an energy audit.

In addition, energy efficiency rating requirements for buildings listed in the Third Schedule of the Act, where the buildings are required to display energy intensity labels and meet minimum energy efficiency standards.

Other provisions in the Act include registration requirements for manufacturers and importers of energy-using products, where the relevant products must meet the minimum energy performance standard (MEPS), display an energy efficiency rating label and encourage the use of energy-efficient products in the market.

There are also registration requirements for energy managers and energy auditors including requirements for certain academic and professional qualifications to improve professional standards in energy management; and registration of training institutions involved in energy-efficiency-related training.

In line with the enforcement of Act 861, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Regulations 2024 will also come into force, stated EC.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Regulations detail the requirements for the appointment of energy managers, energy management systems, energy audits, and energy efficiency reporting.

Among the important essences of the regulations is the responsibility of energy users to appoint a registered energy manager among their employees if the energy consumption exceeds the energy consumption threshold that has been set.

“The energy audit report must also be submitted to the EC within the stipulated period,” it said.

Also contained in the regulations is the requirement for an energy intensity label for buildings, whereby the label has to be renewed every year.

Energy-using products are also required to meet MEPS standards and display an energy efficiency rating label.

“In conclusion, the provisions in the regulations will ensure that the implementation of Act 861 is comprehensive and consistent,” read the statement.

Following the enforcement of Act 861, the Efficient Electricity Management Regulations 2008 under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) will be repealed through the Efficient Electricity Management (Repeal) Regulations 2024.

This is to ensure the alignment of more modern and relevant energy policies and regulations to support today’s needs, said the EC. — Bernama