PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The federal government continues to prioritise development in Kelantan, focusing on improving connectivity between regions through the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the government remained committed to ensuring the swift implementation of all development projects in the state, particularly those under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said that this included ensuring that the issues discussed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Kelantan were addressed immediately.

“The federal government has always been focused on development in Kelantan, especially in improving connectivity between regions through the ECRL, which will be completed by 2027,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

The 665-kilometre-long ECRL project involves 59 tunnels and construction works covering Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

Earlier, he received a visit from Kelantan State Secretary (SUK) Datuk Nazran Muhammad and senior SUK officials at his office here.

Shamsul Azri said Nazran had made suggestions to foster more strategic cooperation, especially after the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration - Tekad Bersama Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia on Nov 24.

Previously, Shamsul Azri said the declaration was a testament to the commitment of civil servants nationwide to fully support the public service reform agenda.

The declaration, launched during the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform in November, was signed by all state government administrations. — Bernama