KUANTAN, Dec 30 — A medical assistant officer was killed, and seven others were injured in a two-vehicle collision at KM 37 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat yesterday.

Pekan District police chief, Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin, said the accident occurred around 8.15 pm and claimed the life of Nur Ezyyantie Aliakbar, 30, who was stationed at Klinik Kesihatan Temai, Pekan.

Nur Ezyyantie was travelling in a Perodua Myvi driven by her husband, accompanied by their two children, heading from Segamat to Kuantan.

The other vehicle, a Honda HR-V, carried a family of four travelling from Kuantan to Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the Honda HR-V lost control at the scene, veered into the opposite lane, and collided with the oncoming Perodua Myvi,” he said in a statement today.

Nur Ezyyantie succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, while her husband and their two daughters are being treated for serious injuries at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

The four occupants of the Honda HR-V received treatment for minor injuries at the same hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama