KOTA BARU, Dec 30 — Floods have forced the closure of stretches of a federal and state road in Machang to all traffic, according to the Public Works Department (JKR).

Kelantan JKR director Nik Soh Yaacoub said FT 479 Jalan Kemuning-Bukit Belah and D16 Jalan Batu 30-Temangan were immersed in 0.8 metres of water.

“Landslides occurred on the access road to the VHF station at Bukit Bakar and FT 008 Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang near Dataran Bukit Belah.

“JKR has placed warning signs and barricades at the affected locations to ensure users exercise caution and adhere to the established regulations to prevent any untoward incidents,” he told Bernama today.

Nik Soh added that road users could utilise alternative routes and visit the website https://bencana.jkr.gov.my/ for further updates on the current situation, including road closures and landslides in the affected areas. — Bernama