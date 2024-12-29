KUCHING, Dec 29 — A man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the gate of the General Operations Force base at Jalan Field Force in Batu Kawa here yesterday.

According to Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi, the incident occurred right after the motorcyclist snatched a handbag from a woman not far from the scene of the accident.

“The 32-year-old suspect is said to have snatched a handbag from a woman, who was travelling on a motorcycle together with her husband and their child, at around 1.30pm.

“The suspect attempted to escape after that, but he ended up crashing into the gate,” said Mohd Irwan in a statement.

He added that the paramedics, upon checking on the suspect, pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code and Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Mohd Irwan. — The Borneo Post