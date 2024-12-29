KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A lorry rolled backward and struck a pole at a junction near Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) headquarters on Jalan Bukit Pantai in Bangsar yesterday afternoon.

A video shared by an X user, @update11111, captured the allegedly unattended blue lorry sliding back before hitting the pole around 4pm.

The incident, which did not involve other vehicles or motorists, is being investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

Confirming the incident to New Straits Times, Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said that the Pantai police station received a report on the matter.

He added that and it had been referred to the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department for further investigation.