KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Rapid KL’s rail services will operate until 3 am, while selected bus routes will run until 3.30 am on Jan 1 to ease congestion during New Year’s Eve celebrations for 2025.

In a statement today, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd announced that the extended hours will cover 18 rail stations, four Rapid Transit bus stations, and 20 key Rapid KL bus and feeder routes.

Additionally, train frequency will be increased across all rail lines starting from 7.30 pm on Dec 31.

“The extended operations will help the public plan their return trips after attending the celebrations and reduce congestion at stations near event locations,” the statement read.

Rapid KL urges city residents to opt for public transportation during the celebrations and recommends using Touch ‘n Go cards for a smoother journey while ensuring adequate card balance.

Prasarana also stated that 2,731 Rapid KL front liners, including auxiliary police and operations staff, will be on duty during the time to ensure seamless travel.

The extended operations will cover the Kelana Jaya, Ampang/Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur Monorail, Kajang, Putrajaya, and Sunway BRT lines.

Key stations included are KLCC, Masjid Jamek, Pasar Seni, Ampang Park, Bukit Bintang, Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Mutiara Damansara, and Sunway Lagoon.

Meanwhile, selected bus routes and Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) services operated by Rapid KL with extended hours include Taman Sri Hartamas-Lin Ho Jalan Lekiu, Taman Jasa Utama-Lebuh Ampang, Wangsa Maju Station-Lebuh Ampang, Kajang Station-Hab Lebuh Pudu, and Puchong Utama-Hab Pasar Seni.

Other extended routes include Taman Sri Muda-Hab Pasar Seni, Kajang Stadium Station-Bandar Teknologi, Kwasa Damansara Station-Subang Suria, Sungai Buloh Station-Bukit Rahman Putra, TRX Station-Taman Maluri/Desa Pandan, Cyberjaya Utara Station-Cyber 11, Alam Megah Station-Seksyen 27 Shah Alam, Putrajaya Sentral Station-Presint 16, and Glenmarie Station-MSU Stadium Shah Alam. — Bernama