SIBU, Dec 28 — A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) still under repairs was completely destroyed after it caught on fire in a residential area at Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah here late Thursday night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a distress call around 12.10am before dispatching a team of 12 firemen from the Sungai Merah station to the scene.

Upon arrival, the operations commander reported that the Toyota Ipsum had completely been destroyed in the fire.

Firemen then proceeded to extinguish the fire before putting it under control within 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the cause of the fire and total cost of damages are still being investigated. — The Borneo Post