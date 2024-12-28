KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — You may have heard your friends, relatives, or colleagues planning a short holiday in Hat Yai, whether over a long weekend or a school holiday trip.

The largest city in Songkhla province in southern Thailand has become an increasingly popular vacation spot for Malaysians in recent years.

A recent report by Malay newspaper Kosmo! revealed that the Thailand-Southeast Asia Halal Trade and Tourism Association estimates up to 500,000 Malaysian tourists could visit Thailand this month alone.

But why is Hat Yai so appealing? What makes it a top choice for a quick getaway for most Malaysians?

Visitors enjoying a lively day out in Songkhla City. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

Journey to Hat Yai

For many travellers, flying to Hat Yai is an option, but most prefer the convenience and scenic experience of travelling by train or driving.

The journey offers a chance to enjoy Malaysia’s beautiful landscapes, from rolling hills and lush greenery to quaint towns such as Ipoh, Perak and Sungai Petani, Kedah along the way, making the trip as memorable as the destination itself.

The journey from KL Sentral to Padang Besar aboard the Electric Train Service (ETS) takes just over five hours, with ticket prices ranging between RM90 and RM130, depending on whether you choose the Gold or Platinum service.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) also offers the MySawasdee train service, providing a direct route to Hat Yai at a cost of RM95 per trip. However, the service operates only on specific dates, which may require careful planning for travellers.

From Padang Besar, Hat Yai is a mere 50 kilometres away, easily reachable within an hour’s drive from the immigration checkpoint.

For those driving directly from Kuala Lumpur, the road trip covers approximately 500 kilometres, making Hat Yai an accessible destination for a budget-friendly adventure without the hassle of navigating airport procedures or booking flights.

A busy street corner in Hat Yai, Thailand, featuring a multi-storey building with a 7-Eleven store on the ground floor. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

Affordable hotels

Hat Yai’s affordable hotels, priced between RM60 and RM100 per night, offer more than just budget-friendly rates; they also provide thoughtful services that enhance the overall experience.

Guests can expect clean, air-conditioned rooms, free Wi-Fi, and sometimes complimentary breakfast or shuttle services to the nearest attraction spots.

Many of these hotels are strategically located within walking distance of popular convenience stores such as Big C, 7-Eleven, and Lotus's, allowing travellers to easily stock up on essentials or enjoy quick snacks.

Parking spaces are also available for travellers, ensuring added convenience for those driving to Hat Yai.

Ready-to-eat packaged meals and snacks at a 7-Eleven in Hat Yai, Thailand, offering a variety of burgers, sandwiches, and local favourites. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

Cheap halal food haven

Most Malaysian Muslim travellers are drawn to Hat Yai for its vibrant food scene, where affordable, delicious and authentic halal Thai cuisine takes centre stage.

The city buzzes with street food stalls, bustling night markets, and cosy halal-certified eateries offering a feast for the senses.

The tantalising aroma of Tom Yum wafts through the air, while sizzling pans churn out crispy Hat Yai fried chicken, golden and perfectly spiced.

Plates of fragrant Pad Thai and bowls of rich, creamy green curry showcase the bold flavours of Thai cuisine, all served at prices that won’t strain your wallet.

For example, a set meal consisting of rice, an omelette, and a hearty bowl of chicken Tom Yum costs around 80 Baht (approximately RM10.50) at Central Hat Yai shopping mall, significantly cheaper than similar options in Malaysian malls.

Sweet treats such as mango sticky rice, perfectly paired with refreshing Thai iced tea, provide an ideal ending to any meal.

A lively scene at Hat Yai's famous floating market. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

These delectable delicacies are also available at Hat Yai's vibrant floating markets, where visitors can enjoy authentic flavours while immersing themselves in the lively and picturesque atmosphere.

Convenience stores, which are scattered throughout Hat Yai, offer a variety of affordable halal snacks and drinks that aren't commonly found in Malaysia.

For instance, a refreshing 16-ounce cup of Thai iced milk tea or creamy coffee costs just 20 Baht (RM2.60), while a shrimp burger, conveniently heated at the counter, is priced at 44 Baht (RM5.80). These budget-friendly treats make it easy for travellers to enjoy local flavours on the go.

A sign in Hat Yai promoting cross-border QR payment options, featuring banking and payment systems from various countries like Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Singapore. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

Sense of familiarity

Many residents of Hat Yai are Muslim and speak a mix of Thai, Malay, and basic English, so language barriers are minimal, allowing Malaysian travellers to easily converse with locals in a familiar way. The locals are also known for their warm hospitality.

Thailand's currency is straightforward and easy to understand, especially compared to other currencies like Indonesia's rupiah, where values can reach into the millions.

The concept is simple: 10 baht is equivalent to one Malaysian ringgit, and one baht is similar to one sen, making it easier for travellers to understand the value of the currency.

However, in reality, 10 baht is actually around RM1.30, so while the concept helps with basic understanding, it's important to remember the exact exchange rate when budgeting.If you don't have enough Thai currency on hand, there's no need to worry. Most merchants in shopping malls and street vendors in Hat Yai accept QR payments, which can be easily made using most Malaysian banking apps.

In short, a vacation in Hat Yai offers Malaysians a hassle-free and affordable getaway. It’s the perfect escape for those seeking a change of scenery and new experiences without venturing too far from home or needing to navigate steep learning curves.