PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — The Foreign Ministry, through the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm, is in close contact with Norwegian authorities to gather further information regarding a bus accident near Lake Åsvatnet on December 26, which reportedly involved passengers from several countries, including Malaysia.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, confirmed that preliminary reports indicated the bus passengers were tourists from China, Singapore, India, the Netherlands, Malaysia, South Sudan, France, and Ukraine, according to a report published by national news agency Bernama today.

“A consular team has been dispatched to provide immediate assistance and support to the Malaysian citizens involved in this incident,” the ministry said in a statement.

Wisma Putra expressed concern about the bus accident, which occurred at approximately 1.30pm local time near Lake Åsvatnet, Norway, amid severe weather conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds, causing the bus to lose control and skid off the road.

Of the 58 passengers, three fatalities were reported, while four others sustained serious injuries and are currently being treated at Stokmarknes Hospital.

Norwegian authorities successfully evacuated all surviving passengers, although initial rescue efforts were hampered by the severe weather.

Further information about the incident is expected to be released by Norwegian authorities on December 27 local time.

“Updates will be provided as soon as additional information is available,” Wisma Putra said.

For consular assistance, the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm can be contacted at Karlavägen 37, 114 31 Stockholm, Sweden, by phone at +46 8440 8400 (general inquiries)/+46 73 536 9152 (after hours & weekends), or via email at [email protected].