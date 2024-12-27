SHAH ALAM, Dec 27 — The transport industry is grappling with a shortfall of 5,000 bus drivers, leaving some operators, particularly in express and tour services, unable to assign two drivers for long-haul routes.

Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali, president of the Pan Malaysia Bus Operators Association (PMBOA), warned that the driver shortage has reached a critical level, Sinar Harian reported today.

One key issue is the prohibitive cost of obtaining a Class E licence and vocational permits, such as the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) or Goods Driving Licence (GDL), which is deterring many aspiring bus and lorry drivers.

“The cost of obtaining a Class E licence ranges from RM4,000 to RM5,000. If drivers have to pay for it themselves, the B40 group simply cannot afford it, while the M40 group is unwilling to work as bus drivers. These are the issues we are facing.”

“Another factor contributing to the bus driver shortage is drivers retiring, along with some — particularly in Johor and Melaka — opting to work in Singapore or leaving the transport sector altogether for other industries,” he told Sinar Harian.

He was commenting on the difficulties faced by express and tour bus operators in assigning a second driver for long-distance routes.

This came after an operation by the Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) on Wednesday at three toll plazas in the state, where 25 express and tour buses were found to be operating with only one driver for journeys exceeding 300 kilometres.

Mohamad Ashfar revealed that his association had appealed to the Ministry of Transport to allow a second driver to take over midway through long journeys, a practice previously permitted by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

“Actually, there is some confusion among bus operators regarding the interpretation of regulations requiring two drivers. SPAD had previously allowed driver changes halfway through a journey.

“However, as our appeal remains unresolved, we will adhere to the rule mandating two drivers at the start of any journey exceeding 300 kilometres,” he was quoted as saying.

He also urged the government, particularly the Ministry of Human Resources, to consider proposals in a memorandum previously submitted, which recommended offering free skills training to the B40 group to help them obtain the relevant licences.

According to Sinar Harian, in the Malaysian Transport Statistics released by the Ministry of Transport last year, there were 4,261 active registered express buses and 5,092 tour buses.