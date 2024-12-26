KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Chinese flag on a rocket replica at a carnival in Tangkak, Johor, has been deemed insensitive and could potentially provoke tensions in the multi-ethnic community.

Gambir State Assemblyman Sahrihan Jani stated that a police report regarding the incident was filed by the Umno Youth Wing of the Ledang division on Wednesday, according to a report published today in Malay daily Sinar Harian.

“Since this issue went viral, I have contacted the Tangkak District Council (MDT) to express concerns that this could cause unrest within the community,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He emphasised the need for proactive measures, including revoking permits and cancelling the event if the organisers failed to adhere to the guidelines set by the MDT and security authorities.

Previously, a photo went viral showing the giant rocket replica with a Chinese flag placed on its wings.

Sahrihan argued that strict action should be taken, including prosecuting the organisers and immediately shutting down the carnival.

“I have been informed unofficially that the carnival will cease operations starting Thursday. However, an apology is not enough to undo this mistake,” he added.

He clarified that he and Umno would not tolerate actions that jeopardise the dignity and security of the nation.

“I stress that the people of Gambir highly value harmonious living, unity, and mutual respect for each other’s cultures and beliefs,” he said.

“The people of Gambir also firmly reject any attempts to promote anything that goes against the spirit of unity and love for Malaysia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib confirmed receiving the report and stated that the case is still under investigation.