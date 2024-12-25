KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Continuous rain at the alert level is expected to occur in several parts of Sabah for three days, starting this Saturday (Dec 28), according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 1 pm today, MetMalaysia said that the affected areas in Sabah will include the interior (Tambunan), the west coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), as well as Kudat.

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions are forecast to impact Kelantan for three days, starting on Sunday (Dec 29). The areas expected to be affected include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, and Pasir Puteh.

Terengganu is also expected to experience similar weather conditions during the same period. — Bernama



