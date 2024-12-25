KOTA KINABALU, Dec 25 — Sabah Umno has called for the police to tighten security following rumours that two separate groups plan to hold peaceful rallies being in front of Menara Kinabalu, which houses the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS), on December 31.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, expressed concern that unwanted conflicts might erupt between the two groups as both plan to gather at the same time and place, Harian Metro reported today.

“I want to stress that if it is true, as shown on social media and in press statements, that two rallies or related events are being planned at the same time and place on December 31 in front of PPNS, this must be taken seriously, even if it is intended as a peaceful rally,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged the authorities to evaluate the potential safety implications of allowing both groups to gather simultaneously at the same location.

The Kinabatangan MP also urged the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take proactive steps to avoid any unforeseen incidents.

According to the Malay daily, a group of students from Universiti Malaysia Sabah calling themselves Suara Mahasiswa UMS, had previously announced plans for a peaceful rally they dub Gempur Rasuah Sabah (Fight Corruption in Sabah), on December 31.

Another group known only as Gerakan Bangkit Sabahan similarly announced a plan to rally under the banner Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan Pertahankan Hak Sabah, Kami Bersama Hajiji (Rise Sabahan Rally Defend Sabah’s Rights, We Stand with Hajiji) at the same place, same place, and same time, which is 2pm.





