KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Christmas in Malaysia is a unique blend of global and local traditions that showcases the country’s diverse cultural tapestry.

While Christmas trees, gifts and Santa Claus are part of the festive cheer, family get-togethers take centre stage.

“In the village, life revolves around the river, so we spend a lot of time around it,” said Postar Miun from Kampung Nolumad in Ranau, at the foothills of Mount Kinabalu and some 100km northeast of the Sabah capital.

“There’s always karaoke, that’s a must. And drinks. Everyone brings at least one crate of beer. If we run out... then we have to drink montoku,” he said.

Montoku is traditional distilled rice wine, with a strong alcohol taste, unlike the sweeter lihing or tapai.

“We just like having fun together. Sometimes, someone in the family might make the effort and get us all matching t-shirts,” the expert forester who has nine siblings said.

The hills will be alive with the sound of music this Christmas again as forester Postar Miun’s family gather at this clearing by the river in Kampung Nolumad, Ranau at the foot of Mount Kinabalu and hold their annual festive karaoke jam. — Picture courtesy of Postar Miun

Fellow Sabahan Malinda Auluck who works in Kuala Lumpur anticipates Christmas every year, taking two weeks off to balik kampung to Tawau.

The week before Christmas is the most hectic, but also one she looks forward to the most as her whole family gathers in the kitchen, the heart of their home.

“The women are the ones making the cookies while the men are the tasters,” the 38-year-old laughed, mentioning peanut, chocolate, and ginger as among the usual flavours to come out from the oven.

Auluck, who is of mixed ethnicities (her father Punjabi while her maternal side is Rungus), related that Christmas season is extra meaningful as her mother’s birthday falls on the eve, and so the family marks it with a big dinner feast, which includes cake, before getting back into the kitchen to prepare for the next day’s celebration.

Malinda Auluck’s Sabahan family has varied Christmas traditions that borrow from both her mother’s Rungus background and father’s Punjabi background. — Picture courtesy of Malinda Auluck

Another transplant Victoria Michael Dass confessed to not having a Christmas tradition, at least not like those in western movies.

“We usually have family lunch/dinners at home or sometimes eat out, enjoying meals, playing Jenga, exchanging gifts, and spending time with the kids,” the 29-year-old Perakian who work in both Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu but calls Ipoh home told Malay Mail.

Like Auluck, Dass takes two weeks off to celebrate Christmas in Ipoh as that’s the time of year when her sister who is also based outside Perak, returns with her husband and children in tow.

Sabah politician Jannie Lasimbang said that her large family holds a special draw for gift exchanges on Christmas Day, and that children get to go first.

“The excitement builds as we gather around the beautifully decorated Christmas tree, eagerly waiting to unwrap our gifts,” she said.

For 24-year-old Nathan How, the Christmas season revolves around church, carolling, and family shopping trips.

“We don’t really have any practice other than going out to the shopping complex,” he said.

Church and Christmas trees

Malaysian Christians, regardless of their denominations, still attend Christmas Mass or service in church on the eve or day of. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

For many Malaysian Christians, church attendance on the eve of Christmas or the day itself is essential, along with decorating a Christmas tree.

“It’s an important part of Christmas, as we joyfully honour the birth of Christ and thank God,” Dass said.

Kevin Raj Raymond Inbaraj, 24, said his entire family goes to a Protestant church on the eve.

“We will have a great time with my church members by worshiping Jesus and having fellowship with them,” Inbaraj said.

To Vee Scully from Penang, Christmas is about meaningful fellowship at church and decorating the Christmas tree, though she was quick to downplay the lavishness of the decor items.

“I love decorating with the Christmas wreath and a small tree and lights. I enjoy creating a Christmas corner, but a Christmas tree has nothing to do with Christmas. Jesus is the reason for the season,” the 67-year-old retiree said.

Insurance agency, 52-year-old Leo Tan’s family is deeply involved in church and every year, participates in his parish’s Christmas play and house-to-house carolling.

Leo Tan’s (second from right) entire family participated in the Christmas play. — Picture courtesy of Leo Tan

Christmas turkeys? More like Christmas curries

Reflecting the country’s multicultural mix, Malaysian Christians said their Christmas feasts are just as eclectic and feature a wide variety covering barbequed meats, pies and pasta.

For Dass, Christmas is all about indulging in home-cooked curries and traditional Indian dishes like udang sambal and briyani.

“My family loves traditional dishes. My mom’s udang sambal, my sister’s mutton peratal, and briyani are our favourites,” she said.

Miun, a native Dusun, said his family cooks whatever they have, ranging from soy sauce chicken to smoked pork, with occasional barbeques by the river.

In Penampang, Sabah, the Lasimbang clan’s spread features native dishes like ayam kampung porridge, pinasakan (braised fish), and lihing fruit cake.

Just a small number of the Lasimbang clan (without Jannie) pose for Christmas pictures in Kampung Kipuovo, Penampang. — Picture courtesy of Jannie Lasimbang

“We would share a simple potluck dinner where each of my twelve siblings would bring their signature dish,” said Jannie.

“We have roti jala, salads, pies, homemade stuffing, curries, baked chicken, pasta — whatever pleases us,” Scully said.

“The important thing is to have our loved ones gather and enjoy the laughter,” she added.