KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The public auction of items belonging to actress Rozita Che Wan, better known as Che Ta, has been postponed to a later date, which will be announced soon.

A source from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) confirmed the delay to Sinar Harian but did not provide a reason for the postponement.

“I understand that today’s (Tuesday) auction of Rozita’s items has been delayed. I have no further details on why it has been postponed,” the source was quoted as saying.

The auction, originally scheduled for today, at Rozita’s home in Kota Damansara was set to feature 34 items valued at approximately RM902,012.46, including a Haval vehicle.

In addition to the vehicle, several electronic goods, such as a refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave, washing machine, dryer, vacuum cleaner, and television, were also listed for sale.

MARA’s legal department is currently proceeding with bankruptcy filings against Rozita and her eldest son, Ammar Effendy, due to their failure to repay a loan of nearly RM1 million since 2017.

This legal action follows years of unsuccessful attempts by MARA to recover the debt, culminating in the matter being taken to court.