MELAKA, Dec 24 — Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam spent about an hour and a half meeting with the family members and victims of a tragic accident involving five vehicles at KM 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, last night.

Mohd Ali arrived at the Forensics Department, Melaka Hospital at approximately 1.58 pm, where he was welcomed by Duyong assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, and Melaka Hospital director, Dr Shahrum Muzakir.

Media reports confirmed that seven people lost their lives and 33 others were injured in the accident, which involved a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), at KM 204 of the PLUS Expressway northbound.

Earlier today Transport Minister Anthony Loke shared that initial investigations revealed that the fatal accident was caused by a dislodged tyre from a lorry.

The driver of the bus, which was travelling in the same direction, was unable to avoid hitting the tyre, causing him to lose control. The bus skidded into the opposite lane, crashing into a car, followed by a lorry and the MPV.

The accident tragically resulted in the deaths of seven individuals at the scene, including Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, the driver of the MPV, and his four family members: two-year-old Muhammad Umaras Khairul Ikhwan, Fadzlenna Ramli, 32, Ramli Ab Wahab, 67, and 69-year-old Fauziah Jaafar.

Also among the deceased were the bus driver, Noorisnien Khamid, 56, and a Singaporean bus passenger, Lamrah Asid Ali, 66. — Bernama