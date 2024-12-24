KUCHING, Dec 24 — The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday sentenced a man to three months in jail and fined him RM2,000 in default four months’ jail for insulting the modesty of a woman and punching her in the face.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan convicted Mohd Ariffshahrin Bujang, 24, on his own guilty plea to both charges when they were read to him.

The first charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code was for uttering words that insulted the modesty of the 23-year-old victim.

The second charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was for voluntarily causing hurt by punching her in the face.

Both offences were committed at 3.42am on December 15 in front of a futsal court in Kampung Buntal, Jalan Sultan Tengah here.

According to case facts, the victim was instructed by Mohd Ariffshahrin to perform an indecent act on him but she refused.

This prompted Mohd Ariffshahrin to punch her in the face, causing her pain and swelling in the area.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a police report, leading to Mohd Ariffshahrin’s arrest on December 19.

ASP Arman Ibrahim appeared for the prosecution while Mohd Ariffshahrin was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post