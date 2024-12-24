KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has confirmed that his office is preparing a formal response to the attorney general (A-G) regarding the decision not to vacate five parliamentary seats held by former Bersatu members.

New Straits Times reported that Johari said he had received a request from the A-G and his team was working on the necessary responses.

“The attorney-general has requested a response relating to my decision, and we are preparing them on my behalf regarding the decision in the Dewan Rakyat,” Johari was quoted as saying.

However, he declined to comment further on the status of the originating summons filed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the report added.

“I am unsure whether the other individuals (former Bersatu MPs) have received notices from the courts, but I can confirm that I have,” he was quoted as saying.

Johari confirmed that his advisers were handling the response and said the next steps would depend on the court’s decision, whether there would be case management or other developments.

On November 25, Johari confirmed receiving a writ of summons from Bersatu, which accused him of refusing to vacate the seats of five MPs expelled from the party.

The MPs in question are Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang).

Bersatu had filed an originating summons on November 15, claiming that the MPs had shifted their support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which contravened Bersatu’s and Perikatan Nasional’s stance against aligning with Anwar’s administration.

The party is seeking a declaration that Johari violated Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution by incorrectly determining that no casual vacancies existed in the five seats.

Additionally, Bersatu seeks a ruling that Johari must declare the seats vacant, as the MPs are no longer members of the party.