KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has identified a TikTok account using the voice and video of a local medical expert without consent to promote health products.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the account “Malaysia Shopping Mall” was found promoting medical products without authorisation using Prof Datuk Dr Noordin Darus’ voice and video.

“His voice and video use were carried out without the expert’s consent and is believed to have utilised artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“Bukit Aman CCID reminds the public to always be cautious and not easily trust advertisements on social media,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the sophistication of AI technology has contributed to the emergence of advertisements featuring voices, faces, and videos of prominent individuals without permission, intending to mislead buyers.

Ramli also advised the public to be vigilant about dubious health product promotions with unclear sources, as they may be counterfeit products that could harm consumers. — Bernama