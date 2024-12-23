KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has announced the suspension of a lecturer involved in sending inappropriate sexual messages, in accordance with the Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Penalties) Act 2000 (Act 605).

The university emphasised its commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive campus environment, stating that it would take firm action against any individual found guilty of misconduct, regardless of their position or status.

This move follows allegations by the UM Feminism Club that a professor shared explicit images with a student.

Last Friday, the club held a demonstration on campus, calling on administrators to take decisive action against the professor.