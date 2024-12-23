BINTULU, Dec 23 — A car driver was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle pileup at Taman Bilangan along the Bintulu-Miri coastal road this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 8.55am and firefighters from Kidurong fire station were deployed to the location.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found the accident involving a car and two lorries. The car driver sustained injuries to his hip but was not trapped in the car. The drivers of both lorries were unhurt,” it said in a statement today.

Bomba said the firefighters removed the injured driver from the car and handed him over to paramedics for further action.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring the situation was safe. — The Borneo Post