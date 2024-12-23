KOTA KINABALU, Dec 23 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wants the people in the state to continue coming together as a united society in celebrating diversity and beliefs.

Hajiji said that at the same time the state government remains committed to ensuring that unity among the people and political stability are maintained, enabling continuous economic growth.

“In conjunction with this Christmas celebration, I hope that we will all remain committed to fostering tolerance and unity.

“In the spirit of Christmas, let us take some time to reflect on the shared values that have always united the people and stay focused on strengthening these values,” he said in his 2024 Christmas message on Monday.

Hajiji also extended Christmas greetings to all Christians celebrating the occasion in the state.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to the second joint Christmas Open House, co-hosted by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah STAR) on Dec 25.

PBS Youth chief Christoper Mandut, who is also the event’s organising chairman, announced that the celebration will take place at the Hongkod Koisaan Hall in Penampang from 10am to 1pm.

“We are expecting around 6,000 attendees,” he said, adding that a variety of activities have been planned to ensure a lively and engaging event.

Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hajiji Haji Noor are also expected to join the celebration.

This joint Christmas Open House, initiated last year, symbolises the ongoing cooperation between PBS and Sabah Star. — The Borneo Post