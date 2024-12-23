GEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — A family of seven forced to live in their car after reportedly being deceived by their landlord here has been receiving financial assistance from Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP).

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, said records show the family receives assistance from the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), channelled through ZPP.

“This family is a recipient of the ZPP monthly financial scheme. For this scheme, ZPP regularly updates the amount to ensure it is appropriate for current needs.

“They are also recipients of one-time financial assistance through ZPP. In addition to these schemes, ZPP has helped the family by paying the deposit for their house rental, and they frequently visit ZPP for emergency assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad, also MAINPP president, said MAINPP, through ZPP, is always attentive to the needs of asnaf (tithe recipients) in Penang and will continue to monitor the family’s situation to provide additional assistance if necessary.

The family of seven’s plight came to light after Human Resources Minister Steven Sim shared the story of the couple and their five children living in their car.

Yesterday, Sim, the Bukit Mertajam MP, secured a new home for the family with a year’s rent covered, purchased household essentials, arranged for the father to work at a lorry transport company, and facilitated the children’s return to school. — Bernama