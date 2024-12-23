PETALING JAYA, Dec 23 — Seoul-based Malaysian influencer Kim Seri has admitted to financial mismanagement in her restaurant business in South Korea, which has been losing money and causing issues with the tour packages she manages.

Kim Seri, whose real name is Seri Azlina, has been accused of fraud related to her tour packages. She apologised publicly and assured customers that refunds for her South Korea tours would be processed.

According to Sinar Harian, Kim Seri explained that the losses started in February due to negative reviews of her restaurant. The business continued to suffer throughout Ramadan and into the summer months, from June to August.

“The restaurant suffered significant losses, and we had to bear the burden of monthly shop rental, salaries, high taxes, and the purchase of raw materials. These issues have greatly affected the business, including the tour packages,” she was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian, during a live broadcast on TikTok yesterday.

Last week, viral social media reports emerged, with several individuals claiming they were defrauded by a travel agency owned by a local influencer living in South Korea, resulting in losses of nearly RM500,000.

Following this, Sinar Harian reported that Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department, confirmed receiving 24 reports from victims of the fraud.

Kim Seri has since pledged to refund the affected customers by February 1, 2025 and has taken full responsibility for the matter.

“I realise that this incident has had a profound impact, especially on the victims who were stranded at the airport and undoubtedly experienced stress due to my hasty decision at the time.

“I apologise, and I will compensate them. For all the delayed packages, I will refund everyone affected within the next month,” she was quoted as saying.

Kim Seri further explained that she would turn to TikTok to generate income for the necessary compensation.

“I will fully utilise TikTok to earn a living, and starting tomorrow, I will use ‘live’ broadcasts to sell products. This is the only way for me to make money and repay the affected customers,” she told her TikTok audience.