KOTA BARU, Dec 23 — The Kelantan government will take firm action against the organisers of a mining company’s dinner event, which allegedly featured a provocative dance performance in Tanah Merah on Saturday, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said that action will be taken as the event violated state laws, lacked a valid permit, and was deemed insensitive to the religious, cultural, legal and moral values of Kelantan’s residents.

“We regret that such activities are still occurring in Kelantan, even though most residents are already aware of the state’s entertainment laws.

“This incident should serve as a lesson, and the public is advised to respect religious sensitivities and local cultural values,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Previously, a 31-second video went viral on social media platforms like TikTok, showing a woman performing a belly dance in revealing attire during the dinner event in Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, State Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said initial investigations revealed that the organisers did not apply for a permi to host the event, and the school used as the venue is also under investigation.

“At this time, the state government is still awaiting a full report from the Tanah Merah District Council regarding the event.

“The organisers may face a fine for failing to submit an application to host any entertainment event, whether in an open or closed area,” he said. — Bernama