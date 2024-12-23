KOTA KINABALU, Dec 23 — A road accident occurred on Jalan Lintas near Starbucks here on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the incident at 9.09pm and responded swiftly, arriving at the scene at 9.16pm.

The collision involved a Perodua Alza and a Honda Accord.

One person in the Honda Accord, a 58-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Three other occupants of the Honda Accord sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The two individuals in the Perodua Alza were uninjured. — Daily Express