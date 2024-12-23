KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Malaysian Bumiputera Tour Operators Association (Bumitra Malaysia) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will host the Third Haj, Umrah, and Tourism Carnival (KHUP 3) from Jan 3 to 5, 2025.

Bumitra Malaysia president Wan Muhamad Adam Wan Norudin said the event will take place at the Movenpick Hotel & Convention Centre KLIA in Sepang, Selangor.

He added that the carnival is designed to showcase the excellence and transparency of Bumitra and TH in managing Haj and Umrah services, while also assuring prospective pilgrims of the agencies’ capability in handling these sectors.

“This collaboration enables prospective pilgrims for 2025 to make informed and comfortable decisions regarding their religious journey,” he said at a pre-launch press conference for KHUP 3 at Menara Kuala Lumpur today.

Meanwhile, TH Haj Department Head Mohd Hisham Harun said they are expecting a strong turnout of 20,000 at the carnival, following the previous edition’s success of 16,000 visitors.

“This carnival is also one of the efforts to promote the Haj packages provided by 37 travel agencies licensed by TH as Haj Pilgrimage Operators (PJH).

“The main event during the carnival will be the offer of various attractive Haj packages at competitive prices from these 37 companies, including an economy Haj package priced below RM55,000 per person,” he said.

In addition, Mohd Hisham said several exciting activities would be held throughout the carnival, including a Minor Haj simulation, a colouring competition for children under 12, daily quizzes, and lucky draws.

“Visitors will also be entertained by performances from nasyid groups such as UNIC and Hijjaz, as well as artiste Datuk Hattan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hisham said that selected Haj pilgrims wishing to perform the Haj with a PJH must register online at the PJH booth of their choice when attending the carnival. — Bernama