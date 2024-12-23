KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A Kelantan man’s journey to Penang in search of a livelihood took an unexpected turn when he and his family were left homeless after being scammed by a landlord.

Hilmi, a father of five, initially worked as a lorry driver in Penang to provide for his wife and children, the eldest being nine years old and the youngest just two.

However, his situation worsened when the landlord evicted them despite having paid the deposit.

“We ended up living in our old car, which had no roof or rear window. I had to cover it with plastic and tape,” Hilmi shared, according to a Facebook post by Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim.

Sim, who is also human resources minister, recounted how Hilmi quit his job to care for his family, who lived in the car.

“Hilmi didn’t give up. He used the car, which also served as their home, to work with Lalamove. But wherever he went, the whole family had to follow,” he wrote.

Financial constraints forced Hilmi to pull his two eldest children out of school.

Sim visited Hilmi’s family after receiving a complaint about their plight.

“It was heartbreaking to see the family sitting on an old banner beside their car. While the adults looked lost, the children played as if they had no worries. It brought tears to my eyes,” he said.

He took the family out for fried chicken and later revealed that he had arranged a new home for them.

“At the new house, I was delighted to see the children smiling. I bought simple furniture like a sofa, beds, a fridge and other essentials. Their mother said they never had a fridge before,” Sim wrote in his post.

Sim also helped Hilmi secure a job at a lorry company and pledged to cover their rent for a year.

He ensured the children could return to school with assistance from local education officers and teachers.

“Don’t be sad, Hilmi. It’s time to rebuild your life,” Sim said when handing over the house keys.

Hilmi, his wife, and their children — Syukur, 9, Rizqi, 7, Amin, 4, Rahmat, 3, and Aisyah, 2 — are no longer living in their car, thanks to Sim and the community’s efforts.

“Regardless of race or religion, when someone in need comes to me, I will help,” Sim emphasised.