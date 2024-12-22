SONG, Dec 22 — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry at Jalan Temalat here early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at around 2.16am and dispatched six firefighters to the location.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the motorcyclist under the lorry’s tyre. They removed the victim, whose identity could not be identified, and handed him over to the police for further action.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 3.57am. — The Borneo Post