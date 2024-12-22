KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has instructed Universiti Malaya (UM) to launch an immediate investigation into two sexual harassment allegations that have tarnished the university’s image.

He added that the university had been instructed not to take the case lightly to ensure justice, while stressing that the ministry would not tolerate any actions that violate the country’s laws.

“I have been informed by the UM vice-chancellor about the measures taken, including those involving legal aspects. I have also been informed that the professor facing the accusations has filed a police report.

“To ensure fairness, let us leave it to the authorities, especially the police, to conduct a thorough investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Zambry said he was also informed by the vice-chancellor that the university had taken the necessary actions, including through the UM Integrity Unit, from the very first day the complaint was received.

“Should the allegations prove to be true, UM must act immediately to restore the university’s image. However, if the report is found to be untrue, UM must also take the necessary steps to safeguard its reputation, as this tarnishes the university’s image in the public eye,” he said. — Bernama