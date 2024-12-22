KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Two crocodile attacks were reported in Sarawak this week, with the latest victim, an Indonesian man reported missing in Kuala Baram, Miri, on Thursday, confirmed to have been attacked by the reptile.

The victim, identified only as Salim, 49, was found deceased in an incomplete state at 11.15am today, approximately six kilometres from the fire department’s control post (PKB), according to a report published today by national daily Berita Harian.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre (PGO) said they received a call from the public about the missing man at 4.50pm on Thursday.

“The caller reported that the victim was feared to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing near the Asean Bridge in Kuala Baram,” the spokesperson said.

A team from the Lutong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene and found a fishing rod believed to belong to the victim on the riverbank near the bridge.

In a separate incident, also on Thursday evening, a man was killed by a crocodile in Kampung Sampun Tebun, Asajaya. — Picture from Facebook/Amazing Sarawak

Following this, a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched, culminating in the discovery of the victim’s body on the fourth day of the search.

“Besides five firefighters, the SAR operation involved five members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), five personnel from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UPKS), five members of the Civil Defence Force (APM), and three civilians.

“Upon arrival at the control post, the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

In a separate incident, also on Thursday evening, a man was killed by a crocodile in Kampung Sampun Tebun, Asajaya.

The victim, Gindek Julau, 41, was found by his brother shortly after he was reportedly attacked by a crocodile in Sungai Sampun.