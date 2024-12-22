KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has identified the issuance of counterfeit MyKad by irresponsible parties, a matter it deems under control through continuous monitoring.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the National Registration Department (JPN) is conducting nationwide outreach programmes to combat the possession of fake MyKad among the public, according to a report published today in Malay daily Sinar Harian.

“The main objective is to educate the public about recognising counterfeit MyKad features. Genuine MyKad have security elements that are only visible using specialised equipment.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to discourage ownership of fake documents and encourage the public to report any fake MyKad to the authorities,” he said.

Saifuddin emphasised that the government has the capability to detect fake MyKad usage and will take strict action against offenders.

The ministry is also in the final stages of enhancing security features on MyKad and Malaysian international passports to make them harder to counterfeit, said Saifuddin.

“We are considering transitioning to digital MyKad in the future, as part of KDN’s forward-looking initiatives,” he added.

Saifuddin highlighted that Malaysia’s passports are recognised among the top 10 globally due to their integrated security features, including data chips and system integration for seamless global access.

JPN has stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent security breaches, he said, acknowledging isolated integrity issues among staff that have been promptly addressed.

Under the Mekar programme, JPN is reaching out to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly in care homes and residents in remote areas like Sabah and Sarawak’s longhouses, to resolve documentation issues.

Efforts are also being made to assist Malaysian diasporas overseas.

Recent missions in Saudi Arabia and the US resolved identity document issues for thousands of Malaysians, with a similar programme planned for the UK next year.

“When announcements were made through the Malaysian Embassy, they came forward, and we have just completed a three-week mission in New York where 4,000 of our citizens participated, with most of them replacing their MyKad, MyKid, and obtaining copies of birth certificates,” he said.

Additionally, the Mekar Didik programme, launched in collaboration with the Education Ministry, addresses documentation problems for 12,000 schoolchildren, often due to unregistered marriages of their parents.

Saifuddin also addressed dual citizenship issues along the Malaysia-Thailand border, stating that enhanced border security and cooperation with Thai authorities aim to resolve such cases, particularly those arising from longstanding familial ties between the two nations.

The initiative includes verifying individuals with dual citizenship and addressing security concerns, such as extraditing wanted persons across borders.