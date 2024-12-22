KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Stray dogs were confirmed to be behind the deaths of cats at a local higher education institution, based on CCTV footage, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said today.

In a statement, Rusdi said the CCTV recording showed the cats were attacked by a pack of stray dogs in incidents reported on December 17, 20, and 21, 2024.

“The matter was referred to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), which verified that the injuries sustained by the cats were consistent with attacks by wild dogs,” he said.

Police have urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case to prevent unnecessary anxiety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.

Yesterday, the DVS confirmed in a statement that it had received complaints about two separate incidents involving cat deaths at Universiti Malaya recently.

The first incident, reported on December 17, involved the death of a cat at the Faculty of Business and Economics.

Investigations revealed that the incident had actually occurred earlier, on December 12.

In another case two days ago, four cats were found dead at different locations around the campus.

DVS stated that the carcasses of the cats, buried near the buildings, had decomposed to the point that a post-mortem could not be conducted.