KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has condemned the football supporters brawling at the Bandar Tasik Selatan Light Rail Transit (LRT) station on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line last Friday.

According to state news agency Bernama, Yeoh said such behaviour was unacceptable, especially since it involved damage to public property.

“If they think... this is Prasarana’s (Prasarana Malaysia Berhad) asset and it doesn’t need to be protected, that’s very absurd. I hope incidents like this will not happen again.

“Prasarana usually extends operating hours to accommodate football fans, so we must respond with respect,” she was quoted as saying.

Prasarana said yesterday that it filed a police report about the incident at the Sungai Besi Police Station.

Videos of the the clash, which occurred at midnight, showed the brawling fans damaging facilities at the station, including the doors and windows of the train on the platform, although no injuries were reported.

Cheras Police District Chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed that between 20 to 30 people were involved in the incident, which included fighting, throwing trash cans, and kicking the train doors, causing damage.

He said no arrests had been made so far, and the case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 427 of the Penal Code.

The clash took place after Singapore held Malaysia to a scoreless draw in Bukit Jalil, knocking the Harimau Malaya out of the 2024 Asean Cup.